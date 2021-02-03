Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Update

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 16,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 8,049,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,602. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

