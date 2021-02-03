Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Amada stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Amada has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

