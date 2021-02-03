Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

