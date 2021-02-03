Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Up 7.3%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.80. 11,946,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 8,268,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -175.96 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Amarin by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

