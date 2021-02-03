Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,207.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,184.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

