Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.04 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $67.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,312.48. 352,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,184.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,887.02.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

