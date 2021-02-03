Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 11,095,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,854,249. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

