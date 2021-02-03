Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.72. 16,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

