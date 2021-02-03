Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

