America First Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

America First Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MFA Financial by 73.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 102,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

