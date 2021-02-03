American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.