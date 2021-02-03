American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.71. 70,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,988. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.