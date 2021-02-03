American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.30. The stock had a trading volume of 123,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,959. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

