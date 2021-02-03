American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.53. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-7.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.40.

NYSE AFG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $93.43. The company had a trading volume of 421,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

