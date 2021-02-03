American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,848,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $205,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310,236 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,731 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 906,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,494,000 after purchasing an additional 854,508 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

AMH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,802. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

