American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT Raised to $3.50

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $3.25 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHOTF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

