American Software, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Software to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

AMSWA opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $650.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838 in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on American Software in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

