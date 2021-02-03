American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 303.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 926,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,417,000 after buying an additional 696,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,936,000 after buying an additional 186,470 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $3,539,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 72.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

