American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $18-22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.35 million.

AMSC stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 336,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,870. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $751.35 million, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

