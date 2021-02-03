Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Sells $8,928,176.80 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,591,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 241,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,906,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.