Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,072 shares of company stock worth $5,461,178 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $201.92. 20,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,574. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

