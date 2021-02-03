Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $5.15. Amesite shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 507 shares changing hands.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Amesite in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61.

About Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

