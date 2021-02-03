AMETEK (AME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AME opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

