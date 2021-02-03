AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,174 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

