AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

