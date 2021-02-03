AMG National Trust Bank Has $581,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 96,371 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period.

IJK traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,052. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $78.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

