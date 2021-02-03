AMG National Trust Bank Has $638,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,760 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.67. 38,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $354.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

