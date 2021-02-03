AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 257,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 93,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,226. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

