AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,790 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Boston Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,108,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 864,900 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. 41,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,332,954. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

