AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 129,484 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,346. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

