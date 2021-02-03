AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,389 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $65.25. 41,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

