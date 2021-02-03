Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 23,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $237.18. 194,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,068. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

