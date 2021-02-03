AmonD (AMON) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,440.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded up 48.6% against the dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $639,728.87 and $1,440.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00050039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00141766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00067095 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00251303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00063272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00038657 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

