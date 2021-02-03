Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Shares Gap Up to $70.01

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.01, but opened at $83.40. Amundi shares last traded at $83.40, with a volume of 252 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Amundi alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82.

Amundi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.