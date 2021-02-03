Analysts Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post sales of $207.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.30 million. 2U posted sales of $163.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $766.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.50 million to $771.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $913.93 million, with estimates ranging from $895.60 million to $937.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 2U.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of 2U by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,787 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

