Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $66.38.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $147,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $3,550,280. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

