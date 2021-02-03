Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($19.62) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The company had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $42.53 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

