Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.28. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 325,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $222,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $70,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.