Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce ($3.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($2.34). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($2.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($6.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of AAL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 60,121,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,423,273. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

