Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.59 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce ($3.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($2.34). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($2.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($6.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of AAL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 60,121,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,423,273. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.