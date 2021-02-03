Analysts Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.71 Million

Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post $60.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.12 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $240.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.20 million to $242.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $270.69 million, with estimates ranging from $269.33 million to $271.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Certara.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 235,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65. Certara has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

