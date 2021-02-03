Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post $201.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the lowest is $196.10 million. CURO Group reported sales of $302.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $846.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.40 million to $849.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $928.02 million, with estimates ranging from $846.60 million to $975.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CURO shares. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,304 shares of company stock worth $1,424,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in CURO Group by 594.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CURO Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 92.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 362,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 3.13. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

