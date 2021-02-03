Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.69). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,872.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 116,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

