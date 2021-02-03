Analysts Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.21). Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. 3,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

