Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.42. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.