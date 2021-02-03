Analysts Issue Forecasts for AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will earn $4.55 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

