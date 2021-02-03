Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Shares of BXP opened at $90.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.