Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Champion Iron (CHPRF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Champion Iron (OTCMKTS: CHPRF):

2/2/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.25 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Champion Iron was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CHPRF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,773. Champion Iron Limited has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

