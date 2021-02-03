Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Target Price at €22.05

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.05 ($25.94).

Several research firms have commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

