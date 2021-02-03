Analysts Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) PT at $9.19

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

BBDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 5,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,825. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.85 million, a P/E ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,554.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

