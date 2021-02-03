Analysts Set EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target at $3.89

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get EXFO alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.